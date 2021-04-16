East Cleveland police make arrest in deadly beating at AutoZone

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland police detectives arrested a woman Friday morning in connection with the fatal beating of a 60-year-old man at AutoZone.
According to police, the victim was assaulted at the store in the 15000 block of Euclid Ave. around 12:30 p.m. on April 14.
EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released.
Tiffany Gardner was taken into custody at her Cleveland home.
According to East Cleveland police, Gardner became upset when the victim apparently stole money from her and called someone and minutes later, two men arrived and attacked the victim.
The two men remain on the loose and anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
You can remain anonymous by calling either number.
