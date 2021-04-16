2 explosives found in the Summit Metro Parks

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Mogadore police said a bag containing two improvised explosive devices was found in the Summit Metro Parks.
Officers said a woman walking the Freedom Trail on April 14 found the bag near the railroad tracks that parallel the trail in the 200 block of N. Adams Street.
Akron firefighters and the Summit County Bomb Squad inspected the devices and said they were functional.
On April 9, a man walking in the 1300 block of Goodyear Boulevard found something similar, but law enforcement officials said that device was a false alarm.
Authorities are now trying to figure out if the two incidents are related.
