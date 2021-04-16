Hardball Classic returns to Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was windy, cold, and the usual crack of a bat at Progressive Field was replaced by a “ping,” but it was baseball nonetheless at Progressive Field on Friday. The Hardball Classic, a day of high school baseball games on a big league field, was back. “We are excited to bring back the [Cleveland Indians Charities] Hardball Classic after two years of a hiatus,” said Indians Vice President of Communications Curtis Danburg. “We got rained out two years ago and last year obviously due to COVID. Many of these athletes have been waiting for this day and it’s finally here.”