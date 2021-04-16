Lake County burglar who pointed knife at juveniles sentenced to 12 years behind bars

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County man with a lengthy criminal history is going back to jail for an incident that happened in July of 2020.
This time, court records show Thomas G. Allen was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary, aggravated menacing, felonious assault, failure to comply with police officer orders.
Court records show Allen was found guilty of the repeat violent offender specifications for the two counts of aggravated burglary, burglary, and felonious assault.
Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno said deputies were sent to Newell Street in Painesville Township regarding a man with a knife.
That man, later identified as Allen, went into a home armed with a knife and began pointing it at juveniles inside the home, Leonbruno said.
Leonbruno said when a man inside the home woke up, he got Allen out even as Allen tried to stab him with the knife.
Allen drove off on a motorcycle as deputies arrived and led them on a 10-minute pursuit until he was stopped and arrested, Leonbruno said.
This wasn’t the first time Allen broke into a home and had a knife in hand, according to court records.
Court records show Allen was previously sentenced to eight years behind bars for felonious assault in relation to an altercation that happened in January of 2011 where he saw an unidentified naked male through a window in the home of his part-time girlfriend, according to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce.
NOVFT said Allen burst into a fit of rage, forced himself into the home, assaulted the male, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and stabbed the male before running away.
