Man accused of trying to run over a Euclid police officer arrested in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man who is accused of trying to run over a Euclid police officer was arrested Thursday afternoon by U.S. Marshals.
Authorities took Deshon Baker into custody near the 1900 block of Noble Road in East Cleveland, according to a release.
Baker was wanted by Euclid Police Department for felonious assault, according to police.
The alleged incident occurred on July 8, 2020.
Police said officers responded to a Lakeland Boulevard bar in Euclid for a possible hit-and-run when gunfire broke out behind the building.
Officers searched the back parking lot, police said, and saw a man later identified to be Baker.
Baker got into a car and drove directly at an officer who was outside their police vehicle, according to police.
The officer shot Baker while jumping away from the moving car, according to a release.
No additional information was released.
