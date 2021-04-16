2nd arrest made in Lakewood’s Madison Park shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police have made a second arrest for the shooting that occurred at Madison Park Tuesday.
Lakewood Police were able to track down 18-year-old Emmanuel M.Cedeno of Lakewood to a Super 8 Hotel on Sperry Drive in Westlake.
Detectives and Officers, with assistance from Westlake Police, arrested Cedeno around 6:30 pm, according to police.
Cedeno has been charged with attempted murder; his bond was set at $500,000.
His is initial court appearance has not been scheduled.
