2nd arrest made in Lakewood’s Madison Park shooting

Emmanuel M.Cedeno (Source: WOIO)
By Brian Koster | April 16, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 9:23 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police have made a second arrest for the shooting that occurred at Madison Park Tuesday.

Lakewood Police were able to track down 18-year-old Emmanuel M.Cedeno of Lakewood to a Super 8 Hotel on Sperry Drive in Westlake.

Detectives and Officers, with assistance from Westlake Police, arrested Cedeno around 6:30 pm, according to police.

Cedeno has been charged with attempted murder; his bond was set at $500,000.

His is initial court appearance has not been scheduled.

