New report shows pandemic impact on sales of illegal drugs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2020 National Drug Threat Assessment report showed drug dealers added fentanyl to drugs in order to make their supplies last during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Cathy Lawley’s son Michael passed away in March of 2020, after taking a lethal dose of Fentanyl, which he thought was heroin.
“These kids are playing Russian roulette, not only is the drug in heroin it’s in everything,” said Lawley.
“If he took heroin in the way my son did he would be here today, this would not be a conversation you and I are having, but because a dealer gave him straight fentanyl he was gone within seconds,” said Lawley.
The 100 page report also mentions the protests and riots that happened last summer and how they impacted the drug market.
According to the report, dealers were taking whatever they could get their hands on.
Lawley is doing her own part in the fight through her organization Association of People Against Lethal Drugs.
