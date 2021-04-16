Northeast Ohio weather: Cool pattern hangs on into next week; a few flakes mid-week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After yet another Fall-like day, expect cooler weather to linger into the weekend, and even into next week.
High temperatures will only be in the low to mid 50s this weekend.
While most of the weekend will be dry, a few showers may move through on Sunday afternoon.
Keep the umbrella close if you’ll be venturing out.
Monday will be our only warmer-than-average day, as highs climb into the low to mid 60s, under partly sunny skies.
By the middle of the week, a strong cold front will move through northern Ohio.
This will provide the focus for a wintry mix of rain and wet snow on Wednesday.
Stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.