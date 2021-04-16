Northeast Ohio Weather: A mainly dry weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is spinning away near New York City this morning. This will keep much of the area cloudy. The western portion of our area will see some sunshine this afternoon. The areas that do see sunshine will allow the temperature to rise into the 50s. It is looking pretty raw, however, east of the I-77 corridor with clouds and drizzle. Scattered showers will also be around much of the day. Temperatures will not make it out of the 40s where low clouds persist. A few showers will be around even tonight east of Cleveland. I have us dry Saturday with a mostly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 50s. Increasing clouds Sunday. A weak disturbance will kick off isolated showers in the afternoon. Temperatures in the 50s once again for a high.