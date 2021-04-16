Ohio health officials report 72 additional COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio health officials released new COVID-19 numbers Friday afternoon.
As of Friday, a total of 18,989 people have died from COVID-19 in Ohio since the pandemic began.
Out of the 54,787 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 7,619 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
Governor Mike DeWine continues to urge people to sign up for the vaccine.
You can schedule a vaccine at http://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833-4-ASK-ODH.
So far, a total of 2,847,986 Ohioans have completed the vaccine process.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.