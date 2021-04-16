Ohio’s cases per 100K trending in wrong direction

Sign outside the new COVID-19 vaccination clinic (Source: WVIR)
By Jared Goffinet | April 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 6:46 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio is going in the wrong way on the road to lifting health orders.

The benchmark to lift health orders is 50 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine has said.

Ohio is at 200 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday. Four weeks ago, the number was 144 per 100,000.

“What we’re seeing in Ohio is a strong variant that is multiplying very quickly and is more contagious than the virus we’ve seen in the past, but we have hope, and hope is the vaccine,” said Gov. DeWine. “Vaccination is how we get out of this.”

The benchmark did not seem “unreachable,” the governor said but added that cases continue to go up. Gov. DeWine said “victory is in sight” at the time when he announced the goal.

More people getting the COVID-19 vaccine is how Ohio can get to the needed goal, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff explained Thursday.

As of March 29, the following groups of Ohioans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being administered right now.

154 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Vanderhoff said no vaccine will ever be 100% effective and the number of “breakthrough cases” is encouraging.

