Ohio’s cases per 100K trending in wrong direction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohio is going in the wrong way on the road to lifting health orders.
The benchmark to lift health orders is 50 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks, Gov. Mike DeWine has said.
Ohio is at 200 cases per 100,000 people as of Thursday. Four weeks ago, the number was 144 per 100,000.
“What we’re seeing in Ohio is a strong variant that is multiplying very quickly and is more contagious than the virus we’ve seen in the past, but we have hope, and hope is the vaccine,” said Gov. DeWine. “Vaccination is how we get out of this.”
The benchmark did not seem “unreachable,” the governor said but added that cases continue to go up. Gov. DeWine said “victory is in sight” at the time when he announced the goal.
More people getting the COVID-19 vaccine is how Ohio can get to the needed goal, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff explained Thursday.
As of March 29, the following groups of Ohioans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine:
- People who are 16 years of age or older;
- Those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease, and obesity;
- People with Type 2 diabetes and those with end-stage renal disease, are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine;
- Vulnerable individuals who live nearby and those who care for them;
- Those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and who have a developmental or intellectual disability;
- Employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models and people with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders and *do not* have a developmental or intellectual disability;
- Individuals who are living with type 1 diabetes, pregnant, bone marrow transplant recipients, and those living with ALS, as well as those who are working in childcare services, funeral service, law enforcement, and corrections officers.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not being administered right now.
154 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.
Vanderhoff said no vaccine will ever be 100% effective and the number of “breakthrough cases” is encouraging.
