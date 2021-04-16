Outdoor spectator sports return to Northeast Ohio this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sports fans have something to look forward to this summer. Details on two local open-air events were released this week that include spectators in attendance.
The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship returns to Firestone Country Club in June this year.
“We’re committed to having a safe event and we know we can deliver for our fans,” said Executive Director Don Padgett
He says a golf course is the perfect venue for people to step back in to spectator sports.
“The Firestone Golf Course sits on over 150 acres, plenty of space for people to spread out, watch golf, have a safe event and enjoy the Ohio summer time,” he said.
Padgett says it means a lot to the charities the tournament supports to bring fans back.
“I think there’s a lot of pent up demand for events in general, and in addition to the golf, with the concerts, the food the music, I think everybody is really looking forward to enjoying the summertime,” Padgett said.
Also this August, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica will host its first tennis event, the inaugural Women’s Tennis Association’s Cleveland Championships.
“We could have thrown a cat festival and I think people are going to be excited to show up and get outside and be in a venue again,” said Kyle Ross with Top Notch Management.
He says they’re setting up box seating on the stage, and spreading out to maximize play, and safety.
“We are building five additional courts on the outside lots near the pavilion. So there are going to be multiple matches going on, on multiple courts, practice courts on one side, live televised matches on other courts,” Ross said.
Both say they’ve worked closely with health officials to ensure their events are safe ones.
