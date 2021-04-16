Panera Bread cookie sales will benefit Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 46 Panera Bread locations in Northeast Ohio are hosting their annual “Pieces of Hope” campaign for Autism Awareness Month.
You can enjoy a cookie while supporting autism awareness through April 30 at the participating Panera Bread locations.
A portion of the proceeds will go to the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism to benefit their scholarship and behavioral treatment programs.
Panera Bread/Covelli Enterprises has donated over $480,000 in the last nine years.
Earlier today, Panera bread delivered puzzle piece cookie kits to the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Center for Autism for the students to decorate with icing and sprinkles.
Cookies can be purchased at panerabread.com or on the Panera Bread app.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.