South Asian Americans speak out about their Unique experiences being a minority in America

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Radhika Reddy immigrated in 1989 from India.
Currently, she’s a successful Entrepreneur and a founding partner at Ariel ventures that serve as a banquet center.
But it hasn’t always been easy… she says she’s faced discrimination, not just in America.
“Even in India, my sister is light skin Spanish looking, you know, and I was dark skin so they would treat me badly and say wow, you’re dark, so dark skin has discrimination throughout the world,” Reddy said.
Reddy identifies herself with the boomer generation.
When she faced microaggressions or racism in America, she told 19 News she didn’t want to be aggressive in her approach but asked questions as to why she was being treated differently & continued to stay focused on working hard.
But what does Gen-Z think?
Swetha Kareti is a Post Bachelors Pre-medical student at Cleveland State University.
Who told us she’s very comfortable being vocal about these issues and taking part in activism.
“I think actually it gets on my parent’s nerves cause I’m always out protesting or being in the streets demanding for liberation and justice,” Kareti said.
Kareti wasn’t always this confident.
She told 19 News she had her fair share of struggles, including a painful time in middle school where she felt different and was worried about never being accepted.
“So for a period of like two years, I did use skin bleaching creams & I don’t think I realized exactly what I was doing at that age but looking back, it was incredibly traumatizing,” she shared.
But now she truly loves the skin she’s in, and that’s what she wants for all Minorities.
In the end, both Kareti & Reddy are South Asian American women who have different stories to tell, but their goal remains the same to smash stereotypes and fight racism.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.