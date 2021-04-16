Summit County deputy saves life of 12-day-old infant who stopped breathing at grocery store

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Deputy Nick DiSabato is being hailed a hero for saving the life of a 12-day-old infant who stopped breathing at Acme Fresh Market.
Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said DiSabato was sent to the grocery store on Manchester Road in Akron for an unresponsive infant on Feb. 19.
When he arrived, the baby had stopped breathing, Fatheree said.
DiSabato immediately started performing CPR and continued to do so until paramedics came and took the infant to Akron Children’s Hospital where they recovered, according to Fatheree.
Fatheree said DiSabato will receive the Life Saving Award for his actions.
