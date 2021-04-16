Summit County explosives detector K9 Deputy Anna dies at 7 due to illness

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - “We lost one of our own today.”
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed K9 Deputy Anna died on Friday morning due to an illness.
Anna was a 7-year-old yellow lab who was trained to detect explosives.
She was born in Columbia and was trained by a world-renowned trainer in Canada.
The Timken Foundation then bought Anna for the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
You may have seen Anna with her deputies if you’ve flown out of the Akron-Canton Airport.
“We extend our sympathies to our deputies in the K-9 Unit,” the sheriff’s office said.
