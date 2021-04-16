Summit County Public Health provides COVID-19 vaccine update

Summit County Public Health (Source: Summit County Public Health)
By Avery Williams | April 16, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 10:27 AM

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials on Friday will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation is hosted by Summit County Public Health and County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s Office, according to a press release.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda and Greta Johnson, Summit County Communications Director, will discuss continuing vaccination efforts and the pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Technical difficulties delayed the discussion. 19 News will update you when more information is available.

