Summit County Public Health provides COVID-19 vaccine update

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County officials on Friday will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine.
The conversation is hosted by Summit County Public Health and County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s Office, according to a press release.
Health Commissioner Donna Skoda and Greta Johnson, Summit County Communications Director, will discuss continuing vaccination efforts and the pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Technical difficulties delayed the discussion. 19 News will update you when more information is available.
