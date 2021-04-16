Tamir Rice’s family asks the Justice Department to reopen the case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Tamir Rice and their attorneys have now asked the United States Justice Department to reopen the case of his fatal shooting in 2014.
The 12-year-old boy was shot and killed on Nov. 22, 2014 by Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann.
Rice was carrying a pellet gun.
In Oct. 2020, justice department officials dropped the case.
In March 2021, the 8th District Court of Appeals in Cuyahoga County upheld the ruling that the city of Cleveland’s decision to fire Loehmann was justified.
