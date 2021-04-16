TSA looks to fill over 40 positions at Cleveland Hopkins Airport as more residents take flight again

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Transportation and Security Administration seeks to hire over 40 workers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport as airline traffic continues to rise.
“At some point, how much can you possibly stay inside every single day?” Kartik Raghuram, a traveler on his way to New York City, said.
Don Barker, Ohio’s Federal Security Director, said the move looks to meet the growing travel demand that is slowly reaching its pre-Covid-19 levels.
“We’re now back up to 65% traffic coming here, and it’s growing every single week,” he said.
The TSA will also look to uphold its Covid precautions. Guy Castillo, who went through the TSA Pre-Check on his way to his flight, said he was not worried about any infection.
“I knew it would be safe; I knew the planes were clean,” he said. “It’s starting to feel normal.”
Raghuram has actively traveled for months and admits he’s seen more passengers who are feeling more confident.
“A lot of people are getting vaccinated, which I feel like makes them feel more comfortable doing it,” he said.
Barker said he does not know when airports will completely return to normal but will rather focus on preparedness for future increases in guests. “We want to be prepared for it so we can handle the traffic back to the airport,” he said.
Raguram already knows of some friends who are planning to travel later this year. “I know a lot of people that are booking summer trips…more people want to fly, which is good,” he said.
