16-year-old Lorain girl missing since April 13

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police are asking the community to help find 16-year-old Makya Ott after she’s been missing since April 13.
Police said she was last seen at 1 p.m. at a home on Iowa Avenue.
Ott is 5′6″ tall, 200 pounds, has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a tattoo on her right forearm.
She was reportedly last seen wearing black leggings, a red or pink shirt, and glasses.
Call Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100 or the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you see her or know where she may be.
