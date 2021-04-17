9 arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns during bust in Kent

By Avery Williams | April 17, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 12:47 PM

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were arrested Thursday after authorities seized drugs and guns during a bust in Kent.

A Facebook post from Portage County Sheriff’s Office said several items were confiscated, including:

  • Five handguns
  • An AR platform rifle
  • An AR platform shotgun
  • Crack cocaine

Authorities from Portage County Drug Task Force, Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Kent Police Department assisted in the bust.

Additional charges are expected pending review, the sheriff’s department said.

