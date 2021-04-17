‘Boom boom’: Police need help identifying man who robbed Eastlake store at finger point

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is accused of robbing a local store at finger point.
Police said the man walked into an Eastlake store and placed his fingers in the shape of a gun.
The man walked up to an employee with the finger gun raised, pointed his hand at their head, and said “boom boom,” according to police.
He did this to several people, according to a Facebook post from Eastlake police.
Police said the man shoplifted a few small items from the store.
He was seen leaving in a white, 4-door Dodge Ram with a short truck bed, according to police. The car was driven by an unknown person who also dropped the suspect off at the store.
Contact Eastlake police by calling 440-951-1400 or send a private message on Facebook.
