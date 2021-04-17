Northeast Ohio weather: Brief warming trend on the way

19 First Alert Forecast
By Jon Loufman | April 17, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated April 17 at 7:40 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: More clouds than sun with highs in the lower 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight risk of a few P.M. showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday night:  Partly cloudy with lows around 40.

Monday: More sun than clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Risk of a winter mix early with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

