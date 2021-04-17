Northeast Ohio weather: Brief warming trend on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: More clouds than sun with highs in the lower 50s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight risk of a few P.M. showers and highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy with lows around 40.
Monday: More sun than clouds with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness with highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Risk of a winter mix early with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
