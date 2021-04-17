Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,987 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,052,099 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Saturday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,987 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 165,263 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 54,870 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 7,631 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
