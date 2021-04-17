Police: 30-year-old man shot at Ridge Café in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said a fight between two women led to a 30-year-old man being shot early Saturday morning at Ridge Café.
The man may have threatened someone with a weapon before being shot by another man, according to police.
No suspect or arrest information was released.
Police continue investigating this incident. It’s the second shooting to involve the café in a week.
On April 10, police said, officers found a man with gunshot wounds on the floor of Ridge Café.
He later died at MetroHealth.
According to preliminary police investigation, the victim was outside a home near the café giving items to a neighbor before being shot.
The victim and a suspect began fighting. Police said the victim punched the suspect in the face.
That’s when the suspect shot the victim, according to police.
Then the victim ran across the street and into the Ridge Café and collapsed.
The suspect surrendered, according to police. He was detained, interviewed and released pending further investigation.
Ridge Café is located at 7216 Clark Ave. near W. 73rd Street, police said.
