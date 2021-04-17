1 injured in shooting at Cedar Point Sports Complex in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was injured Saturday in a shooting at Cedar Point Sports Complex, WTVG told 19 News.
One person is in custody, according to WTVG.
Multiple team coaches told WTVG that shots were fired in the parking lot.
WTVG reports that the shooting occurred before noon.
The situation is contained, according to WTVG.
Cedar Point Sports Complex is located at 2701 Cleveland Rd W in Sandusky.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
