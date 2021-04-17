Springfield Local Schools employee arrested on federal charges, FBI says

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI on Friday arrested a Springfield Local Schools employee.
Brad Beun is facing federal charges, according to the FBI.
Buen, District Director of Special Services at Springfield Local Schools, is on administrative leave with pay, according to a letter Superintendent Chuck Sincere sent to school families.
The FBI did not release details of Beun’s arrest. An FBI spokesperson said the affidavit is currently under seal.
FBI agents visited the district Friday and were inside Beun’s office, the spokesperson said.
The FBI told Springfield Local Schools that the cause of Beun’s arrest did not occur on schools grounds or involve a student, Sincere wrote in the letter.
The letter said Beun is not allowed on school grounds or any school functions.
Beun is expected to be arraigned next week, according to the letter from Springfield Local Schools.
19 News reached out to Springfield Local School District for further comment. This story will be updated if a statement is provided.
The FBI spokesperson said more information will be publicly available Monday.
Springfield Local School District is located at 2410 Massillon Road in Akron.
19 News is working to learn more about this developing story. Return for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.