Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrests East Sparta man for rape

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man suspected of rape, according to a department Facebook post.
On Friday, Jason Neading, 39, of East Sparta, was arrested and booked into the Stark County Jail, according to the post.
Neading was charged with one count of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800. Tipsters can remain anonymous at by calling 330-451-3937 or via the Stark County Sheriffs mobile app which can be downloaded for free through the App Store and Google Play by searching “Stark Sheriff Ohio.”
