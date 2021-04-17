Summa Health hosts a drive-through vaccination in Akron

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summa Health hosted a drive-through vaccination clinic Saturday morning at Gorge Boulevard in Akron.
The clinic comes at a time when Dr. Vik Bhalla is the Chief Medical Officer at Summa Health is worrying about peoples’ decision not to get vaccinated.
“I am concerned that we are hitting a plateau,” said Bhalla. “We have lots of supply at this point in time that was a challenge before now what we’re seeing is that the demand is decreasing.”
But some people are still coming in to get their shots. Shirley Conrad is one of them. She is feeling hopeful after getting her first shot.
She wishes all young people will do the same.
“I think it is important especially in the younger ones because they like to have crowds and all of that,” she said. “I think it’s best that they do get it.”
Appointments are still available next Saturday. Call 234-867-7110 to schedule.
In the end, Bhalla wants to make it clear to people that not using this opportunity can make the pandemic longer for everyone.
“Please, please get vaccinated,” he said. “If you think you are invincible even though that’s wrong don’t be selfish in the situation.”
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.