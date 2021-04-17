Trumbull County woman suffering dementia missing from her Warren home

Trumbull County woman suffering dementia missing from her Warren home
Starr went missing from her home in Warren. She suffers dementia and authorities are concerned for her safety. (Source: Ohio Attorney General)
By Stephanie Czekalinski | April 17, 2021 at 11:26 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 11:27 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s office is asking for the public’s help locating an 85-year-old woman from Trumbull County who went missing Saturday evening.

Betty Starr is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to a media release. She suffers from dementia.

Starr drove away from her Trumbull County residence and did not return. She is driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ohio plate number DC69EA.

If you have information, authorities ask you call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

