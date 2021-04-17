Trumbull County woman suffering dementia missing from her Warren home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Attorney General’s office is asking for the public’s help locating an 85-year-old woman from Trumbull County who went missing Saturday evening.
Betty Starr is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, according to a media release. She suffers from dementia.
Starr drove away from her Trumbull County residence and did not return. She is driving a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee Ohio plate number DC69EA.
If you have information, authorities ask you call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
