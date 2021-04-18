Bieber sets K record, fans 13 as Indians beat Reds 6-3

Reds: After an off day, RHP Luis Castillo (1-1) will be on the mound Tuesday night to open a three-game home series with Arizona. RHP Zac Gallen (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, who took two out of three from the Reds in a series earlier this month in Phoenix. Castillo struck out seven in a no-decision on Tuesday. Coming off the disabled list, Gallen struck out eight over four innings in Tuesday’s loss to the A’s.