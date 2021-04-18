Brunswick: Center Road closed due to crash

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Car crashes triggered a closure Sunday on Center Road in Brunswick, according to police.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Center Road between Old Eagle Drive and North Carpenter Road.
There was also a crash on South Carpenter and Center roads.
Police said one of the wrecks caused a power outage, and the fire department said there are downed wires.
Ohio Edison is aware of the situation, according to police.
