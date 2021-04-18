Family of elderly man beaten to death at an East Cleveland AutoZone speaks out

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local family is grieving after their relative was killed at an East Cleveland AutoZone.
Leonard Edward Craddock died Wednesday at 60 years old. East Cleveland police said he was beaten to death.
The assault took place in broad daylight at 15103 Euclid Avenue, according to police.
Police arrested a person of interest Friday in connection to the homicide.
Tiffany Gardner was taken into custody at her Cleveland home.
According to East Cleveland police, Gardner became upset when Craddock apparently stole money from her and called someone. Minutes later, police said, two men arrived and attacked the victim.
The two men remain on the loose and anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234 or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Watch Craddock’s family speak with 19 News Reporter Kelly Kennedy in the video below.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.