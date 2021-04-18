Man with 10 prior OVI convictions now faces felony, East Cleveland police say

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who reportedly has 10 prior OVI convictions is facing new charges after an early morning traffic stop.
George Semenchuk was charged with felony OVI, open container, failure to drive in marked lanes, driving under a non-compliance suspension and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to a Facebook post from East Cleveland police.
An ECPD officer pulled over a car driven by Semenchuk for a traffic stop around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near Baldwin Avenue, according to police.
Police said Semenchuk and his passenger were clearly intoxicated.
The officer was not impressed with Semenchuk’s behavior during field sobriety tests, the post said.
When the officer asked Semenchuk how many OVI convictions were on his record, he said he didn’t know.
Dispatch confirmed Semenchuk had 10 prior convictions, police said in the post.
Semenchuk refused to provide a breath sample, according to police.
Semenchuk was taken to the East Cleveland Jail, according to the post.
