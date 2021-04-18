Northeast Ohio weather: Snow returns on Wednesday; 1″ - 3″ wet snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It may be beautiful out there today, but that will change come Wednesday.
Light rain will move into the area on Tuesday night, changing to a wintry mix and then wet snow, as temperatures fall into the low 30s by Wednesday morning.
Snow showers will continue through the day Wednesday, impacting all commutes, morning, noon, and night.
Some light rain may mix with the snow, as temperatures rise up to about 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Area-wide, one to three inches of snowfall will accumulate on cold surfaces, like the grass, decks, and trees.
Roads will be wet as all of this moves through.
Snow will come to an end very late Wednesday night.
Some light lake effect rain and snow may occur on Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.