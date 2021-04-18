Ohio Investigative Unit cites 2 businesses for violating Gov. DeWine’s health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two local businesses are at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) cited them for not following Gov. DeWine’s health orders.
The OIU said the following businesses were cited for improper conduct - disorderly activity this weekend:
- Grand River Manor in Geneva
- Gen’s 176 Bar and Grill in Parma
These citations stem from a lack of social distancing and physical barriers, according to a release from the OIU.
Many staff members and patrons at Grand River Manor and Gen’s 176 Bar and Grill weren’t wearing masks, the OIU said.
Customers sat side-by-side at the bar in both businesses, according to the release.
These businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission can suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
