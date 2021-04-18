Streetsboro Restaurant Week! returns with special discounts and offers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Diners of Streetsboro rejoice! The Streetsboro Visitors & Convention Bureau kicked off the second annual Streetsboro Restaurant Week Sunday.
The event will run through Saturday, April 24, according to the organization.
Diners can receive special discounts and offers at numerous restaurants around town. Dine-in and take-out options are available.
In order to receive the discounts, present the coupon at a participating restaurant week establishment. The coupon can be found here.
Restaurants include:
- Don Patron Mexican Grille
- Strickland’s
- El Campesino
- Barrel Lodge Bar & grill
- Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
- Happy Moose Bar & grill
- Romeo’s Pizza
- Honeybaked Ham
- Gionino’s Pizzeria
