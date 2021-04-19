Akron police: 23-year-old robbed and carjacked after possible road rage incident

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old motorist was carjacked Saturday evening after what police say may have started as a road rage incident.
Officers were called to the area near West Thornton Street and Dart Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m., according to an Akron police media release.
When they arrived the victim said he’d been robbed after exiting the highway.
He told police that a black sedan pulled up next to him and pinned his car in to prevent him from moving forward, according to the release.
Two armed suspects got out of their vehicle and approached the man’s 2019 Camaro.
They told him to get out of the car and ordered him to the ground at gunpoint, according to police. The suspects allegedly took an undisclosed amount of money from the man and then left with his car.
The Camaro was found early Sunday morning abandoned and disabled near the intersection of Sherman Street and Jewel Drive, the release said.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or to contact the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. Tipsters can also text TIPSCO at 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.
