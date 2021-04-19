Cedar Point requires all guests to make reservations to get into park to start 2021 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - With Cedar Point’s opening day less than a month away, the Roller Coaster Capital of the World is gearing up with safety precautions as the pandemic continues.
Starting on May 14 when the gates open for the 2021 season, Cedar Point will be requiring all Ride Warriors and guests to make reservations.
“We want you to have a FUN day at Cedar Point and feel safe when visiting, so we developed an extensive amusement park reopening plan - new processes and enhanced procedures throughout the park. This includes practicing socially distant capacity in both the amusement park and water park, following the guidance from local and state health officials at this time,” Cedar Point said.
Season Passholders will be able to make reservations starting at 11 a.m. on April 26.
Each Passholder will need their own reservation for each visit to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores.
Passholders who booked a stay at Hotel Breakers, Lighthouse Point, and Express Hotel will receive guaranteed entry into Cedar Point.
