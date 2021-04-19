Cleveland Comeback: Downtown’s Hotel Indigo reopens following significant transformation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a multi-million dollar transformation.
Hotel Indigo has opened its doors once again at 651 Huron Road East, right in the heart of downtown Cleveland.
It abruptly closed one year ago as the pandemic raged.
Now, it has reopened with a bang.
Enos Lott was a hotel guest for a couple of days. He was in awe of the historic details of the renovation that gives homage to Cleveland’s arts and culture.
“I see that the city of Cleveland is growing, and me, coming from California, this is like candy to me,” Lott added
General Manager Eric Conrad says he’s looking towards a bright future for his team, especially with the upcoming NFL Draft.
“We’re just excited to come out of this along with the city. Cleveland is very very strong-willed and we’re going to come out of this. We’ve already seen the market rebound,” Conrad said.
Conrad says that the pandemic has taught everyone to think about giving back to businesses because of all the shutdowns and closures.
“Being able to support the city of Cleveland and locally-owned businesses is going to better suit itself moving forward,” he said.
And coming back to Lott. He says because of his stay at the hotel, he’s headed back to Oakland, Calif. with a beautiful first impression of Cleveland.
“Come to Cleveland. I love this hotel and I will be back,” Lott said.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.