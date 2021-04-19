Cleveland Indians announce fan capacity at Progressive Field is increasing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians announced on Monday that fan capacity for home games at Progressive Field will soon be increasing.
Due to revised public health orders from Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, capacity will be increased to 40% beginning with the May 7 home games.
During the first home games of the season, only 30%, or approximately 10,500 spectators, were permitted at Progressive Field for Indians games.
Ballpark promotions are also slated to return in May, including Sugardale Dollar Dog Night and fireworks celebration.
- May 8 vs. CIN: 2021 magnet schedule courtesy of Progressive
- May 21 vs. MIN: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, fireworks presented by Dollar Bank, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- May 22 vs. MIN: Sweatshirt-material Blanket courtesy of Sysco Cleveland, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Miller Lite
- May 23 vs. MIN: Kids Fun Day
- May 28 vs. TOR: Sugardale Dollar Dog Night, fireworks presented by Wayside Furniture, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
- May 29 vs. TOR: Stainless steel tumbler courtesy of Moen, $2 Pregame in the District presented by Coors Light
- May 30 vs. TOR Kids Fun Day
Single-game admissions for May’s home matchups go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 3 with priority access given to season ticket holders, and voucher plan purchasers.
Ticket availability could fluctuate each month depending on what capacity is allowed under state guidelines.
