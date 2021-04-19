Cleveland Metroparks launches new app to help you find trails, hidden gems and more

“With more visitors than ever across Cleveland Metroparks, we are always reminded that everyone’s connection to the Park District is personal and unique,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said. “We’re excited to offer this new way for guests to interact with the Emerald Necklace, whether guests are seeking a peaceful retreat to nature, a new trail adventure, an opportunity to learn from one of our expert naturalists or find time and space to connect with friends and family.”