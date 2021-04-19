Cleveland Metroparks launches new app to help you find trails, hidden gems and more

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks are looking to make it easier than ever to explore the outdoors.
The award-winning park district launched a brand new free mobile app on Monday.
The app features maps of all 18 park reservations, letting you find trials and more.
It also allows guests to make accounts and register for events at places like the Zoo, golf courses and restaurants.
Users can also earn badges by completing challenges.
The new technology push comes after the Metroparks set records in 2020, with more than 19.7 million recreational visitors as people looked to get outside during the pandemic.
“With more visitors than ever across Cleveland Metroparks, we are always reminded that everyone’s connection to the Park District is personal and unique,” Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman said. “We’re excited to offer this new way for guests to interact with the Emerald Necklace, whether guests are seeking a peaceful retreat to nature, a new trail adventure, an opportunity to learn from one of our expert naturalists or find time and space to connect with friends and family.”
The parks are also launching a new Find Your Path campaign to encourage people to explore.
Guests can buy a limited-edition Find Your Path t-shirt online and at the Hinckley Lake Boathouse.
