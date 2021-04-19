Cleveland residents complain about trash piling up at vacant property in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents on Barkwill Avenue in Slavic Village say they’re tired of living this way.
“I don’t know what to do. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what to do around this neighborhood. I’m ready to leave I think,” said Robert Madison.
Some tell 19 News, for years, this home here has been a dumping ground with people leaving their trash all around this vacant property.
19 News found records for the last owner listed on the property, but there’s no recent contact info and, as we discovered, taxes haven’t been paid in more than five years.
One woman, who did not want to be identified on camera, says she’s lived in her home since 2004. She’s had enough of the trash and enough of the runaround from the city.
19 News reached Ward 5 Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland via email. She told 19 News she was not available for an on-camera interview, but says she’s aware of the issue.
She also insists she and members of her team have reported the site to the city’s health department.
Yet, the trash keeps piling, much to Ward 5 residents’ dismay.
19 News reached out to the Cleveland Health Department to find out when that lot will be cleaned up, and so far, no answer. But we will stay on top of it and follow up.
In the meantime, residents should report dumping to 216-664-DUMP, as it is a crime.
Citizens can also report concerns or let Clean Cleveland know how crews are doing by emailing CleanCLE@city.cleveland.oh.us or calling 3-1-1.
If you observe someone dumping, try to get a license plate or photo if it’s safe to do do so.
