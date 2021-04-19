Cleveland Ronald McDonald House mourns death of co-founder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of Cleveland’s Ronald McDonald House are mourning the loss of Michael Clegg, one of its founding members. He was 82.
“He’s just a larger than life guy, you know, a guy that wore his heart on his sleeve,” Chris Clegg, Michael’s oldest son, said.
Clegg died from surgery complications earlier this month. He was instrumental in opening Cleveland’s Ronald McDonald House after one of his own children fought through Leukemia at the age of four.
Chris says the House always felt Michael’s presence. “It’s just so surreal,” he said, reflecting on his father’s death. “I kept expecting him to walk through the door.”
Michael Clegg was also instrumental in establishing the Ronald McDonald Pro Am Golf Tournament, which still stands as one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers.
“Easily we’ve reached hundreds of thousands of individuals through all of the programs we’ve provided,” Craig Wilson, Chief Executive Officer for the Cleveland Ronald Mcdonald House, said.
Wilson also added Michael’s work ethic reflected his dreams.
“He was not someone to sit on his laurels, but somebody always thinking of the next big thing,” he said.
Regardless of his physical accomplishments, Chris Clegg said his father will best be remembered by the relationships he made in both Cleveland and the House.
“He touched a lot of people’s lives,” Chris Clegg said, “he didn’t care about recognition.”
