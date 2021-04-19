Cuyahoga County Sheriff makes ‘significant changes’ ahead of possible unrest in Cleveland over Derek Chauvin verdict

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department said Monday it is prepared for the possibility of unrest in Cleveland once a verdict is reached in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in connection to the death of George Floyd.
“The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is a vigorous defender of every citizen’s ability to express their constitutionally protected rights in a lawful manner,” said Sheriff Chris Viland. “The Department is very aware that the tension and emotions that caused civil disturbances throughout the country last summer have not been resolved.”
After last May’s peaceful protests over Floyd’s death turned violent downtown, the city and county faced sharp criticism for their preparedness plan.
Cleveland’s Police Chief stood by the department’s response, while former Sheriff David Schilling admitted to preparation miscues.
In his written statement, Viland said certain areas have been addressed.
“The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has made significant changes and plans to prepare for potential civil unrest,” he said. “We have adjusted personnel alignment, increased training, and undertaken multiple preparedness exercises. Last year, enhancements were made to equipment and operations, and training in twenty-first-century policing and procedural justice began for all personnel.”
“The Department is in continuous communication with various federal, state, and local partners to share information and direct resources,” Viland continued. “The Department’s planning and review processes are regularly updated to prepare for a response in partnership with all our governmental, non-governmental, and law enforcement partners in the region.”
The Cleveland Police Department did not respond to 19 News’ request for comment regarding its plans.
