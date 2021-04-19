How to get the new Cleveland 19 News app

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 19 News app is relaunching starting today with a fresh new look.
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.
Our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.
The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days.
You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from WOIO.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.