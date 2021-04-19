How to get the new Cleveland 19 News app

How to get the new Cleveland 19 News app
We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app. (Source: KSTU/CNN)
By 19 News Digital Team | April 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 1:22 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland 19 News app is relaunching starting today with a fresh new look.

We’re making it easier for you to find the latest news and information with a streamlined app.

Our commitment to providing you breaking news and weather is unchanged.

The new app will update on your iOS or Android device automatically over the next few days.

You can get it sooner by going to the app store and searching “Cleveland 19 News”, or by following these links for iOS and Android.

You’ll want to make sure you’ve gotten the new update by the end of the month to continue receiving the latest news and information from WOIO.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.