Kent State’s McKoy chases NFL dream

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Every once in awhile the MAC turns out a gem of a wide receiver. Antonio Brown is the gold standard, Julian Edelman changed positions and became a great one. Corey Davis was the 5th overall pick in the draft a few years back. Kent State’s Isaiah McKoy wants to be the next one. “Going into the league, the number one thing is I’m a tough dude, I’m a strong dude,” said McKoy. “I can overcome any situation.”
Standing 6′2″, McKoy has the physical traits. His game is on the rise. “He’s really dove into the details of the position,” said Kent State head coach Sean Lewis. “He has speed to burn and can run by people, but he’s really done a great job learning the nuances of the game.”
McKoy is likely going to either be a Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent. But he is definitely on the NFL radar. Lewis gets calls from teams. “A lot of the conversations that I have been having are about the character skillset.” McKoy checks those boxes, there are not any concerns about his work ethic or behavior. If his game holds up, he would be a good fit in the NFL. He needs to clean up some drops and a few other things, but he will get a chance to do all that. McKoy is a guy to remember when we reach the later stages of the NFL Draft here in Cleveland.
