Kent State’s McKoy chases NFL dream

McKoy is likely going to either be a Day 3 pick or an undrafted free agent. But he is definitely on the NFL radar. Lewis gets calls from teams. “A lot of the conversations that I have been having are about the character skillset.” McKoy checks those boxes, there are not any concerns about his work ethic or behavior. If his game holds up, he would be a good fit in the NFL. He needs to clean up some drops and a few other things, but he will get a chance to do all that. McKoy is a guy to remember when we reach the later stages of the NFL Draft here in Cleveland.