NFL Draft tickets: High demand, low supply, making ripe scenario for scams

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL has not announced the number of people it will allow into the NFL Draft in Cleveland, but it will be fewer than in Nashville and other recent drafts because of COVID-19.
It’s one of the NFL’s marquee events, complicated by limited capacity and other factors related to the coronavirus.
“I imagine the stakes will be higher this year because of COVID,” says Ericka Dilworth, of the Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau. “I’ll bet people will, especially with COVID happening, they’ll want to purchase things at the last minute depending on how life looks right then, and so the scammers know that and there will be people trying to walk up the day of the event and scammers will be there waiting.”
The preference would be to buy from the NFL but, with the first-round sold out already, the only tickets for the first day will be available on the secondary market.
Exercise good judgment:
- Buy from a reputable seller, preferably someone you know
- Use only a credit card to purchase, not cash, check, Venmo, or PayPal
- Do the homework, don’t buy “on the spot”
The presumption is, the greater the demand for a ticket, the more caution the buyer needs to exercise.
“Buyer beware,” says Dilworth. “If you happen to walk up to the venue, ‘Oh, I’ve got these tickets at a great rate,’ be very careful.”
