Northeast Ohio Weather: Highs in the 60s Monday, but the week takes a turn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday will be the “pick of the week” when it comes to weather, with highs in the mid-60s.
Morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds, before a few passing showers move in tonight. Lows will drop to near 40 degrees.
Tuesday is when the colder weather moves in. Highs will be in the mid-40s, with a few showers possible by evening.
A rain/snow mix will develop Tuesday night, with temperatures dipping down to the upper 30s.
We’ll see more of that winter mix Wednesday, with highs around 40 and light accumulations of snow possible.
Wednesday will be a Disruptive Weather Day, as that winter weather combines with gusty winds.
