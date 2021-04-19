Ohio reports single-day increase of 1,632 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 18,989 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,054,807 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Monday
The 24-hour increase of 1,632 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 165,913 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 55,016 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 7,641 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
